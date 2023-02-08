“Couldn’t stop smiling all day”: Ed Sheeran on surprising students at New Zealand schools

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Students in Auckland got the surprise of their lives when Ed Sheeran showed up unannounced to their schools.

The singer is down under, with his tour recently taking him to New Zealand. But instead of using one of his days off to relax or go sightseeing, he decided to spend the day “surprising school kids in 3 different schools in Auckland.”

Ed shared a sweet video to Instagram of him playing songs and giving speeches to the delighted students. Moments include kids jumping to their feet to sing along with him to “Perfect” and “Shape of You,” as well as him posing with the students for a massive group photo. It also appears Ed stayed for some autographs, as a clip shows him signing a white guitar.

During his visit to the third and final school, he invited an instructor onstage to sing “Thinking Out Loud.” She in turn asked the students to join her.

“Definitely one of my favorite days on tour,” a grinning Ed told the camera. “I loved singing with the teacher at the end as well. Yeah … bloody love New Zealand!”

Ed continued in the video caption, “I had so much fun, couldn’t stop smiling all day thank you for having me ! And for the wonderful Pounamu, it was an honour.”

Ed didn’t stop his surprise visits there. He also visited Hobbiton, where some of the ﻿Lord of the Rings﻿ and ﻿The Hobbit﻿ trilogies were filmed. He played an impromptu performance at The Green Dragon Inn, choosing to sing “I See Fire,” which is the 2013 song of his that appeared in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

The Hobbiton Movie Set shared three videos of Ed’s performance to TikTok.

