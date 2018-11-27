Council Approves Rezoning Around Aultman Hospital

(WHBC) – Canton City Council has signed off on the rezoning of about 100 parcels around Aultman Hospital.

Deputy Mayor Fonda Williams says the rezoning will give the hospital flexibility as it redevelops the area.

“I think they’re looking for an environment of live, work and play for the Aultmann employees,” Williams told Canton’s Morning News.

The hospital says it’s following recommendations in the city’s comprehensive plan to reconnect the hospital campus to the community with housing, retail, new roads and more.

“My hat’s off to the planning commission for coming up with this zoning that gives the Aultman Village and whatever developers they choose the flexibility to build out the actual village.”

He says Aultman, Canton’s biggest employer, has about 5,500 workers, but less than 8 percent live in Canton.