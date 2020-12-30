      Weather Alert

Count Down The Biggest Songs Of The Year With Us!

Dec 30, 2020 @ 11:01am

It was a very…interesting…year and there was plenty of great music that helped us get through it. But what was the best of the best? Find out as we count down the top 94 songs of 2020!

Kicking off New Year’s Eve at 3p, Gabe and Kasper will take you on a music trip down the memory lane of the year where time stopped being real.

Listen on your radio, stream it online or listen from your Alexa and Google Home devices!

It’s all powered by our friends at Friends and Family Credit Union!

