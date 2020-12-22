      Weather Alert

County-by-County List Has Tuscarawas, Stark High for Per Capita Cases

Dec 22, 2020 @ 6:18am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine at his media briefing on Monday presented a New York Times county-by-county study of per capita new coronavirus cases for last week.

Stark County was 23rd out of the 88 counties at 86 new cases per 100,000 population.

Tuscarawas County ranking 13th in the state with 94 new cases per 100,000.

Summit County was 60th at 70 new cases per capita.

Wyandot County topped the list; Holmes County was at the bottom.

