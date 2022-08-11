Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request

August 11, 2022 6:22AM EDT
Share

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so.

It looks like that is happening now.

This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.

Also, the Stark County Port Authority began the process of creating that fund Wednesday.

Many local counties already have such funds.

Commissioners could reportedly move ahead on appropriating funds next week.

Popular Posts

1

Prankster Leaves Mashed Potatoes Around Neighborhood
2

Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
3

Disney Announces 'Chicken Little 2' For 2021
4

High School Football Fridays on Mix 94-1
5

Stark MHAR Shares Tips For A Safe Home Environment