County Opens Law Enforcement Training Center in Massillon
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County law enforcement community now has a training facility in the county.
And, the sheriff’s office has a presence in the western part of the county.
A ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday officially opened a Law Enforcement Training Center on First Street SE in downtown Massillon.
14 of 17 police agencies in Stark County will use the building.
Officers get weapons training of course, but there are also classes in conflict resolution, de-escalation techniques and more.
Residents can also get their concealed carry licenses there.
The building is the former home of Harris Tactical, until the county bought it in February for $700,000.