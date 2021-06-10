      Weather Alert

County Prosecutor Stone Sponsors Discounted Concealed Carry Course

Jun 10, 2021 @ 4:07pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As part of Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone’s “Safe Streets Initiative”, his office is sponsoring a discounted Concealed Handgun Course at Weyer Technical near Alliance later this month.

The class that’s normally $65 will be ten dollars.

Only 20 slots are available.

Stone says he supports the 2nd Amendment, and gun safety is a big part of that.

If interested, email Christian Ball at [email protected]

