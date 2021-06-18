County Seeing More Sales Tax Revenue
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s sales tax is raising a lot more money compared to last year.
So far this year, revenues from the tax are up 11-percent, including a huge 42-percent increase in March.
That’s when residents were getting stimulus and federal unemployment checks.
Car sales have been a big factor.
Of the 6.5-percent sales tax collected in Stark County, the state gets 5.75-percent while county criminal justice sees a half-percent and SARTA the other quarter.