County Seeing More Sales Tax Revenue

Jun 18, 2021 @ 6:53am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s sales tax is raising a lot more money compared to last year.

So far this year, revenues from the tax are up 11-percent, including a huge 42-percent increase in March.

That’s when residents were getting stimulus and federal unemployment checks.

Car sales have been a big factor.

Of the 6.5-percent sales tax collected in Stark County, the state gets 5.75-percent while county criminal justice sees a half-percent and SARTA the other quarter.

