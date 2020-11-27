Couple Finds Stash Of Prohibition Whiskey Hidden In Walls Of Their Home
A New York couple made quite the discovery during a home renovation – a stash of Prohibition-era whiskey hidden in the walls and floorboards.
Nick Drummond says he’d heard stories that the 100-year-old home was built by a local bootlegger – but never believed them before now.
A total of 66 bootleg bottles – worth about $1,000 each – were found in various locations, including a hidden chamber below the floorboards.
Now Drummond, a historical preservationist, has been sharing his discovery on Instagram, along with historical research on the bootlegger – a man named Count Adolph Humpfner who died in 1932.
