Couple Killed on Motorcycle in Plain Township Identified
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff has now identified the couple that was riding a motorcyle last night and died in a three-vehicle crash in Plain Township
The driver of the motorcycle, 67-year-old Charles R. Wise of Plain Township and the motorcycle passenger, 66-year-old Virginia E. Wise of Plain Township were
pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office says the bike struck a car that pulled out in front of it in the 1100 block of Applegrove Street at Marelis Avenue NE, just east of Market Avenue.
The motorcycle was then hit by a pickup truck.
The car driver needed hospital treatment.