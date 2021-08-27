      Weather Alert

Couple Killed on Motorcycle in Plain Township Identified

Aug 27, 2021 @ 11:49am

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff has now identified the couple that was riding a motorcyle last night and died in a three-vehicle crash in Plain Township

The driver of the motorcycle, 67-year-old Charles R. Wise of Plain Township and the motorcycle passenger, 66-year-old Virginia E. Wise of Plain Township were
pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says the bike struck a car that pulled out in front of it in the 1100 block of Applegrove Street at Marelis Avenue NE, just east of Market Avenue.

The motorcycle was then hit by a pickup truck.

The car driver needed hospital treatment.

