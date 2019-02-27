Couple Pulls In $30K Reselling Trader Joe’s Items

Lots of people take on second jobs to make ends meet. Finding a hole in the marketplace, one genius coupled used their side hustle to pull in some big bucks.

Juston and Kristen Herbert earned $30,000 last year, simply reselling Trader Joe’s “Everything But The Bagel seasoning” on Amazon.

The Los Angeles based duo would visit multiple locations around the area, buying up cases of the $2 product at a time, then flipping them for $6.75 each.

According to Delish, the Herberts would sell around 100 bottles a day, along with products from other retailers like Lowes, the 99 Cent Store, and Walmart.