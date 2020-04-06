Couple Replaces Live Wedding Guests with Cardboard Cutouts
Dan and Amy had planned to get marries with 160 of their closest family and friends but then the coronavirus hit. Obviously, they can’t have the crowd they were planning on but Dan didn’t want Amy to walk down the aisle in an empty church.
He worked with a packing company and they made human shaped cardboard cutouts that they could put in the pews. It’s a very creative way to have the church full for their wedding! After the stay-at-home order is lifted they are planning a honeymoon in Rhode Island.