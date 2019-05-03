Court: Ohio’s Congressional Map Unconstitutional

(WHBC) – A federal court has ruled Ohio’s congressional district map unconstitutional, and has ordered a new one be drawn for 2020.

A U.S. District Court in Cincinnati ruled unanimously that Ohio’s district boundaries were manipulated by Republicans for partisan gain, violating voters’ rights to democratically select their representatives.

The court ordered the state to create a new map by June 14th, and if the state doesn’t meet that deadline the court may create a map itself.

A federal court also ruled in April that Michigan’s congressional and legislative maps were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

Both cases are likely headed to the U.S. Supreme Court which is already considering redistricting cases in North Carolina and Maryland.