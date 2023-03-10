Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Courtney Cox Says Lip Fillers Are Her Biggest Beauty Regret

March 10, 2023 12:44PM EST
Courtney Cox opens up about beauty regrets on the ‘Gloss Angeles’ beauty podcast, saying she realizes now she overdid lip fillers. She said, ‘You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself.’

She says now she’s as natural as she can be and feels like she look more like the person she used to be…”at least I hope so!”

 

Do you regret any beauty choices? What are YOUR secrets to keeping a youthful glow?

