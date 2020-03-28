COVID-19 Death Total Now up to Five in Summit County
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Summit County Public Health (SCPH) tells WHBC News that five people in Summit County have now died from COVID-19.
Summit had just one death yesterday, according to the March 28 report from the Ohio Department of Health.
With four newly confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours, Summit now has more confirmed deaths from the coronavirus than any other county in Ohio.
The Ohio Department of Health’s figures show other counties with multiple deaths from COVID-19 include Miami (4), Cuyahoga (3), Franklin (2), Lucas (2), Mahoning (2), Stark (2) and Trumbull (2).
SCPH tells WHBC News that it has been tirelessly preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes reaching out to all known contacts of COVID-19 cases to help prevent the spread of this disease. SCPH says it is important to continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease.
Steps that residents can take to slow the spread of the virus include (From SCPH):
- Maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterwards.
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose and mouth – with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you have cold- or flu-like symptoms, for seven days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever reducing medicine, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
SCPH says there are 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county. 22 people have been hospitalized so far. More information on COVID-19 in Summit County can be found at the SCPH website.