COVID-19 Funeral Assistance – Here’s how to get Help
If you had Covid 19 funeral expenses, you are encouraged to keep and gather documentation such as an official death certificate, funeral expense documents, and proof of funds recieved from other sources used for the funeral. They are offering up to $9000 in assistance and funds will be sent by a check by mail or through direct deposit.
The hotline won’t be accepting calls until Monday but you can call 844-684-6333 for information on how to apply. The line will be open Monday through Friday from 9am to 9pm Eastern Time