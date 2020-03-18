      Breaking News
BMV Registrar Locations and Other Businesses Ordered to Close

COVID-19 Numbers Update for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Mar 18, 2020 @ 2:18pm

UPDATE for March 18, 2020: The Ohio Department of Health says there are 88 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Ohio. There are cases in 19 different counties. 26 people have been hospitalized.

That number is up

Number of counties with cases: Ashland (1), Belmont (2), Butler (8), Coshocton (2), Cuyahoga (38), Darke (1), Delaware (1), Franklin (7), Geauga (1), Huron (1), Lake (2), Lorain (6), Lucas (1), Mahoning (3), Medina (4), Stark (3), Summit (4), Trumbull (2), Tuscarawas (1)

Tune in to 1480 WHBC for the latest information and continue to read through the website for local, state and natioanal stories and information.

