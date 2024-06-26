“Cowboys Cry Too”: Noah Kahan collab with Kelsea Ballerini coming Friday

After teasing it on Tuesday, Noah Kahan and country star Kelsea Ballerini have confirmed they’ve indeed done a musical collaboration, which will be out on Friday.

“cowboys cry too with the incredible @NoahKahan out friday. so proud and excited to release this first song in a new chapter of music,” Kelsea wrote on her social platforms alongside the single’s cover art. Noah reposted the single art on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Can’t wait for this.”

While “Cowboys Cry Too” is Kelsea and Noah’s first recorded collab, it’s not the first time they’ve teamed up on a song. In May, the singers joined each other onstage at the ACM Awards for a live mash-up of “Stick Season” and “Mountain with a View.”

The song is just one of a long line of recorded and onstage collaborations that Noah has done in the past couple of years. This year alone he’s performed onstage with everyone from Kacey Musgraves and Olivia Rodrigo to Reneé Rapp and Niall Horan, and the various versions of his album Stick Season include collabs with Hozier, Post Malone, Sam Fender, Gracie Abrams and Brandi Carlile.

