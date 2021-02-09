      Weather Alert

CPD: 12-Year-Old Accidentally Shot by 11-Year-Old Early Tuesday

Feb 9, 2021 @ 3:23pm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 12-year-old Canton boy has non-life threatening injuries at Akron Children’s Hospital after he was accidentally shot by an 11-year-old early Tuesday morning at a home in the 1500 block of Cherry Avenue SE.

Canton police say the youngsters were playing with a gun when it fired, the older child was shot in the groin.

Police say they are looking into where the gun came from, and why the two who aren’t related were together at the 12-year-old’s house at two in the morning.

