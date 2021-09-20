      Weather Alert

CPD: 16-Year-Old Boy Dead After Car Shot Up in NE Canton

Sep 20, 2021 @ 6:53am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in NE Canton.

Police say the victim was found unresponsive in a grassy area of WC Henderson Avenue also known as Gibbs Avenue near 4th Street NE.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses tell police that three male occupants of a stolen vehicle got out and ran after the vehicle was shot up by occupants of a red or maroon mini-van.

But, the 16-year-old collapsed in a nearby yard with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police also continue investigating Friday’s homicide, where a 31-year-old man was shot dead inside a home on Scoville Avenue SW.

