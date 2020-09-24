      Weather Alert

CPD: 2 Men Shot in NW Canton, Suspect Vehicle Sought

Sep 24, 2020 @ 5:21am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gunfire in Canton Wednesday lands two men in the hospital.

46-year-old Michael Sibert and 20-year-old Nino Fernandez were eash shot several times in the 700 block of Newton Avenue NW, near Fulton Road.

That’s where police found the two on the ground.

They think the pair was on foot when shots were fired from a passing car.

The suspect vehicle is a light-colored minivan.

Conditions of the victims is not known.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

