CPD Continues Working on Motorcycle Crash Mystery

An accident involving a motorcycle kept Canton police busy and tied up traffic Friday night on I-77 Southbound after the Belden Village exits.

Police say they located the motorcycle that had been in an accident, but there were no people or other vehicles at the scene.

But through their investigation, the Canton Regional Traffic Crash Team was able to determine that a dark-colored Chevy Impala struck the motorcycle and left the scene, along with the operator of the bike.

The bike has been impounded.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information in regards to this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Traffic Bureau, at (330) 489-4485.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

Sign up for Tip411 here.