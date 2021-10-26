      Weather Alert

CPD, Coroner: Young Boy Dead in Canton, Homicide Investigation Underway

Oct 26, 2021 @ 8:51am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In what’s being called a homicide investigation, a young child was killed Monday in the 1600 block of Royal Avenue NE in Canton.

The young boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

One report indicates there was a domestic incident inside the home where the child’s body was removed, as neighbors indicated.

No other details were being provided.

Canton police and the coroner’s office are investigating.

