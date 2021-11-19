CPD: Homeless Man Injures Two in Machete Attacks
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homeless man is jailed on $200,000 bond.
He’s charged with felonious assault for attacking two men on separate occasions in Canton, using a machete.
Charles Cudjoe is being arraigned Friday morning in Canton Municipal Court.
He’s accused using the weapon to strike a 40-year-old victim several times in front of the Stark County library Market Avenue N branch last week.
A few days later, he cut off the fingertips of a 12th Street NW man that he apparently knew.