CPD: Investigating Checks Written for Bishop Sycamore Players
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More bad marks for a Columbus-area online high school.
Canton police say two bad checks were written for 25 rooms for members of the Bishop Sycamore football team over the weekend,
The checks totaling nearly $3600 were handed to the clerk at the Fairfield Inn and Suites off Faircrest Street SW in Canton.
No one is charged yet, but there are reportedly two suspects being investigated.
The school’s founder blames a sponsor for those bounced checks.
Bishop Sycamore lost handily to another high school in an ESPN-broadcast game from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday.
That performance raised initial questions about the legitimacy of the school and its football program.