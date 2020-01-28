CPD Investigating Monday Business Break-Ins, Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Hit

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rash of breaking-and-entering incidents in the city of Canton early Monday.
Some of them may be connected, according to police.
Both medical marijuana dispensaries: the Botanist on Greentree Avenue SW and Zenleaf on Steinway Blvd SE saw door and window damage.
Medical marijuana was reportedly not taken.
The Phantom Fireworks on Faircrest SW was also hit.
And, according to police reports, someone tried unsuccessfully to get into John’s Bar and Grill and Totally Wireless on Cleveland Avenue NW by breaking windows.