(WHBC) – Canton police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

They say there’s been no sign of 17-year-old Chloe Gerber since Saturday.

She is 5-foot-5 and 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you can provide any information, call Canton police at 330 649-5800 or text “Canton” and your tip to 847411.