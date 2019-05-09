CPD: Man Shot in Thigh in NW Canton By WHBC | May 9, 2019 @ 4:51 AM (WHBC) – A man was shot once in the thigh area Wednesday night in Canton. That shooting happened in the 800 block of 10th Street NW. Not much other information was available from Canton police. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Ohio House Expected to Approve Budget Thursday Firefighters Battle Canton House Fire If You Get Run Over, Apparently It’s Your Own Fault… Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Buggy UPDATE – Highway Reopens After Gas Line Fixed GM Selling Lordstown Plant To Truck Company