CPD: Neighbors, Others Call 911 When Suspected Toddler Killer Seen Walking Naked Along Maple
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police initially got calls around 5 p.m. Monday of a woman walking up and down Maple Avenue near the house, with no clothes on.
It was Mary Guarendi, who is charged with the beating death of 17-month-old Kevin Walker Jr.
She directed police to her home where the child was found dead.
She was checked out at the hospital.
Police believe narcotics were somehow involved in the incident.
There is also a reported history of mental health issues.