Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing

November 3, 2022 5:20AM EDT
Share
CPD Officers Revive Woman Found Unresponsive, Not Breathing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of Canton’s finest will be honored at the department’s next Lifesaver award ceremony for saving the life of a city woman.

Police officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute administered first aid to Annette Conklin, who was unresponsive and not breathing when officers pulled behind the vehicle she was in.

Here’s a link to body camera video of the incident.

That vehicle was in the 400 block of West Tusc early last month.

They were able to revive her and get her to the hospital.

She had apparently suffered a seizure.

Popular Posts

1

Don't get freaked out, but Mix 94-1 may literally be haunted
2

Tom Brady Releases Official Statement On Divorce
3

The True Story Behind Netflix’s Most-Watched Series “The Watcher”
4

New IRS Rules Mean Your Paycheck Could Be Bigger Next Year
5

Why The Massillon Tigers Are Called Paper Champions