CPD Releases Cop’s Name in January 1 Officer-Involved Shooting
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has released the name of the Canton police officer involved in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old James Williams early on New Years Day.
After some legal back-and-forth with the Repository over a requirement to release the name, they say Officer Robert Huber fired the fatal shots.
He has been on administrative leave.
Williams was illegally and wildly firing a gun, mostly in the air it’s believed.
He was on his enclosed back porch as Huber approached and fired back.
BCI is investigating.