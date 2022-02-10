      Weather Alert

CPD Releases Cop’s Name in January 1 Officer-Involved Shooting

Feb 10, 2022 @ 4:49am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has released the name of the Canton police officer involved in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old James Williams early on New Years Day.

After some legal back-and-forth with the Repository over a requirement to release the name, they say Officer Robert Huber fired the fatal shots.

He has been on administrative leave.

Williams was illegally and wildly firing a gun, mostly in the air it’s believed.

He was on his enclosed back porch as Huber approached and fired back.

BCI is investigating.

Popular Posts
‘Moana’ Is Now The Most-Streamed Kids Movie In History
Super Bowl Ads Are Sold Out At $7 Million A Pop
Dakota Johnson To Star In “Spider-Man” Spinoff
Northeast Ohio teen battles bone cancer - Here's how you can help.
Lady Gaga Might Actually Win An Oscar For “House Of Gucci”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On