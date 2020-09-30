      Weather Alert

CPD Report: Violent Crime Up Slightly So Far in 2020

Sep 30, 2020 @ 5:51am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is seeing an increase in violent crime in 2020, but not to the extent of other larger Ohio cities.

That according to a report from the city’s police department, which has violent crime up 1.7-percent year-to-date as of September 19th.

Canton Police Department Crime Report 2020 Revision

The same numbers are up over 40-percent in Akron and Cleveland.

Canton has had 13 homicides this year compared to 12 at this time last year.

Assaults in Canton are up 12-percent, with the biggest increases in the 1st, 5th and 6th wards.

