CPD Seeks 5 in Most Recent Shooting Incident near Victory Square
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police continue looking for two juvenile and three adult suspects in the shooting of a city man near the Victory Square Apartments last month.
18-year-olds Daryle Bryant and Dillan Price, 29-year-old Montel Williams and the two 17-year-olds are charged with attempted murder.
The incident left 44-year-old Jackie Boyd with several gunshot wounds.
Police say Boyd was shot in the face, back and legs.
His condition is not known.
Police have increased patrols around the Lippert Road NE complex, with several recent shootings, including a murder.
Anyone with any information in regards to this incident, or the whereabouts of these suspects, is asked to contact
the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.
Sign up for Tip411 at the city of Canton’s website at the police page.