CPD Seeks Teen in Shootings of Two Men

October 3, 2022 6:04PM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police continue looking for a 16-year-old, charged with felonious assault for allegedly shooting two men last Friday.

Amarion Moore was identified as the shooter through interviews with the victims and others.

Officers say Moore shot 41-year-old Ryan Eakle and 33-year-old Joseph Burghy several times at an address on Wertz Avenue near 12th Street NW.

Their injuries though are said not to be life threatening.

Here’s an excerpt from the CPD press release:

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information in regards to this crime or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police

