CPD: Teen Killed in Weekend Accident Involving Mini-Bike

Aug 17, 2021 @ 5:51am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 17-year-old Canton boy is dead after police say his motorized mini-bike hit a vehicle over the weekend.

It at the intersection of Shorb Avenue and 6th Street NW Saturday afternoon.

Gage Carroll was taken to the hospital where he died.

The Canton Metro Crash Team says Carroll did not stop at a stop sign in the intersection and was driving at a high rate of speed.

Police are reminding residents that mini-bikes are not street-legal in the city.

