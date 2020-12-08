      Weather Alert

CPD: Two Adults, Teen Charged After Man Shot in Ear During Robbery, Kidnapping

Dec 8, 2020 @ 7:49am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of young men face kidnapping and other charges after Canton police say an 18-year-old was shot in the ear while forced into the backseat of his car during a robbery in the city a week ago.

24-year-old Chance Young of Canton and 22-year-old Seth Windham of Massillon are jailed on $300,000 bond after their arrests on Friday.

The victim was treated and released.

His cell phone was taken in the incident, which also involved a 17-year-old who faces charges.

