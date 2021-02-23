Crash Between ATV and Snowmobile on Ice-Covered Portage Lake Kills 1
COVENTRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man from the city of Green is dead in an accident early Sunday morning on the frozen surface of West Reservoir in Coventry Township.
The victim is identified as Sebastian Spencer, a frequent visitor to the Portage Lakes area.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the 20-year-old was driving an ATV that collided with a snowmobile.
The 33-year-old operator of that other vehicle has serious injuries.
Spencer was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office says says use of the lake is prohibited between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Speed was also a factor in the crash.