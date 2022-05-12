      Weather Alert

Crash leads to Explosions and 77N Road Closings, Major Traffic Issues

May 12, 2022 @ 8:59am

IMG_6135

That huge traffic tie up on 77 north this morning caused by a crash and explosion on the highway near Graybill Road around 7:20am.
The Summit County Sheriff’s office is investigating. They say a dump truck struck an ODOT vehicle and an explosion ensued. Both drivers had to be pulled out of their vehicles by deputies. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Interstate 77 was backed-up to Route 30 in Stark County. The investigation continues.

Popular Posts
Tom Cruise Revealed How He Feels About Lady Gaga
Will Smith ‘has Been Going To Therapy After’ His Infamous Slap Of Chris Rock At Academy Awards
Ludacris Gets An Honorary Degree From Georgia State
Celebrities Read Texts From Their Moms For Mother’s Day And… Wow…
Watch Lady Gaga sing on a runway in new video for 'Top Gun: Maverick' song “Hold My Hand”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On