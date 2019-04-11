Crash Leaves Highway Littered With Scrap Iron

(WHBC) – A crash caused quite a mess on U.S. 62 on Thursday afternoon.

The semi vs car crash happened at about 12:45 at the intersection of 62 and Harmont Avenue.

Witnesses told WHBC on the scene that the semi was westbound on 62 when a car that was eastbound on 62 turned left onto Harmont in front of the semi.

The semi swerved to avoid the car, but clipped it and then rolled.

The semi’s load of scrap iron was sent flying onto westbound 62 and the roadway was closed for a few hours as it was cleaned up.

The woman driving the car was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the semi miraculously was not injured.