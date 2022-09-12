Crash on Strausser Street NW Sunday Kills a Uniontown Man

A 53-year old Uniontown man is dead in a crash that happened on Strausser Street NW in Jackson Township around 8:00 o’clock last night.

Police say John Pappas died when his car was struck by another vehicle that went left of center. That driver, 27-year old Jacob Muiter of North Canton, was not seriously injured. A passenger with Pappas – 52-year old Kristine Pappas of Uniontown was taken to the hospital as well.

They are continuing to investigate and say they do belive drugs and/or alcohol played a part in the crash.