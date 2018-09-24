Crazy Wedding “Rules” Baffle Guests

Ah… weddings. How can what is supposed to be a happy occasion, always be filled with so much drama? Recently, a user took to Reddit and posted rules that were sent to them by the wedding planner of an upcoming wedding they were to attend.

While some of the rules seem pretty standard, others are just baffling. The list is below:

Please arrive 15-30 minutes early Please DO NOT wear white, cream or ivory Please do not wear anything other than a basic bob or ponytail Please do not fave a full face of makeup Do not record during the ceremony Do not check in on FB until instructed DO NOT TALK TO THE BRIDE AT ALL Everyone will toast with Remy. No acceptance. Lastly must come with gift $75 or more if you want to be admitted in

The rule about not wearing white is a no-brainer. But it is crazy that this couple thinks they can dictate what hairstyles people can wear, and how much money they need to spend!

Source: Reddit