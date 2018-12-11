Create Your Own Christmas Story!
By Gabe
Dec 11, 2018 @ 5:06 PM

You’ll shoot your eye out, You’ll shoot your eye out,” that is a classic line from one of the most beloved Christmas movies.

‘A Christmas Story’ is a yearly tradition and now you can start your own tradition and book an overnight stay at Ralphie’s old home. The house located in Cleveland is open year-round for tours and now hardcore movie fans can book accommodations there too.

‘A Christmas Story’ museum is located across the street from the home and features movie memorabilia as well as behind-the-scenes photos from the movie.

