Creative Painesville Judge Sentences Teen to Mow Lawns

Judge Michael Cicconetti is known for his unusual sentences he hands down to people who come into his court room. It was no different when 19-year-old Cody Scott was charged and sentenced to mow the lawn at his high school, Fairpoint Harding High School. This comes after Scott was charged with writing a swear word in the school’s lawn with a lawnmower. Scott was charged with criminal mischief and trespassing. He also will not be allowed back onto school property, but most acquire a GED, get and keep a job, and follow the rules set by the Community Control program.