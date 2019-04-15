Crews Surveying Storm Damage In Stark County

(WHBC) – While it doesn’t appear any tornadoes touched down in Stark County during Sunday’s severe weather, straight line winds can also do a lot of damage.

“Straight line winds can be just as damaging as an F-0 or F-1 tornado,” said Stark County EMA Director Tim Warstler.

He says straight line winds in areas of Lawrence and Jackson Townships brought down trees and power lines as the storms rumbled through.

On with Canton’s Morning News he reminded people to always pay attention to severe weather alerts.

“Take the warnings seriously and go to see a safe space so you’re protected if something does hit because you won’t have time to get there if you wait.”

Crews are surveying damage in Stark County to determine if it was straight line winds or maybe a weak tornado that did the damage.

The town of Sheby, in Richland County, in north central Ohio, was hit by a twister that did significant damage to homes and businesses.