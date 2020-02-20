Crime Stoppers Offering $5,000 Reward for Akron Robber
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re offering big money for info that can help find him. The Summit County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward up to $5000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the man responsible for a string of robberies that have taken place on Copley Road.
His first robbery took place on January 26 and his latest was on February 12. He is believed to have robbed a CVS, Walgreens, Family Dollar and Little Caesar’s Pizza all on Copley Road.
The suspect is described as an African American man, near six feet tall, 200 pounds and in his early 30’s. Anyone with info on the suspect is encouraged to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau (330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip).