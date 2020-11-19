Crime Stoppers Offers Reward in Jackson Killing
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County Crime Stoppers is offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of a Jackson Township man.
Charles Isles III whose nickname was “Chase” was found dead in an apartment unit in the 4400 block of South Blvd NW near Devonshire Park in the township Monday night.
He had been shot.
Leave an anonymous message by sending a text message to 847411.
Type the keyword STARKTIP, add a space then type your tip information and hit send.
There is also a free App you can use to submit anonymous tips from your iPhone and Android smartphone.
Download StarkCo Crime Stoppers.
You may also call the Jackson Township Police Detective Bureau directly at 330-830-6264 or leave an anonymous tip at 330-834-3967.