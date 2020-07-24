      Weather Alert

Crimestoppers Offers Reward for Info in Three Deadly Shooting Incidents

Jul 24, 2020 @ 6:18am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s recently-formed Crimestoppers group is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in any of the three homicides in Canton this week.

The reward is $500.

A 1-year-old child and two men were shot dead between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information should contact the Canton Police at 330-649-5800 or 330-489-3144.

You can also leave an anonymous tip at tip411 start the message with Canton.

