Crimestoppers Offers Reward for Info in Three Deadly Shooting Incidents
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s recently-formed Crimestoppers group is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in any of the three homicides in Canton this week.
The reward is $500.
A 1-year-old child and two men were shot dead between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information should contact the Canton Police at 330-649-5800 or 330-489-3144.
You can also leave an anonymous tip at tip411 start the message with Canton.