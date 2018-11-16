Critics Say “Fantastic Beasts 2” Isn’t so Magical…
By Sarah Peters
|
Nov 16, 2018 @ 8:13 AM

The next chapter in the “Fantastic Beasts” saga is in theaters today and critics aren’t exactly mesmerized by the film’s magic.
“Fantastic Beasts” is the prequel to the Harry Potter series and in this next chapter Newt and his friends must go against escaped criminal Grindelwald.
Critics have mostly panned the film, but others say it’s good if you’re a true Potter fan, but also say that if you’re not a true Potter fan this may not be the flick for you.
Are you going to check out “Fantastic Beasts” this weekend? Did you like or dislike the first film?

