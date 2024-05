Source: YouTube

Lenzo Thompson has been bringing fun to his job as a school crossing guard in Rutherford County, Tennessee, for two years. He marks every holiday with a costume: Santa for Christmas, Cupid, the Easter Bunny and a Leprechaun! On his birthday, he wore a birthday suit (an actual suit with balloons) and a sash that said “Birthday King” and a crown!

The families love it and so does he!