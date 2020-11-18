      Weather Alert

Cruise Ship Sees COVID-19 Outbreak On Trip Meant To Show That Cruises Were Safe

Nov 18, 2020 @ 6:49am
Cruise ship

A cruise ship company is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak on one of its ships – during a voyage meant to show that it was safe to go sailing again.

SeaDream Yacht Club says seven guests and two crew members aboard SeaDream 1 have tested positive since the vessel set sail from Barbados on Nov. 7th. While SeaDream says it conducted 20 sailings without any issues, the company has cancelled the rest of its planned winter cruise season to ‘evaluate’.

Would you go on a cruise ship right now?

